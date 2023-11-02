32.9 C
Rupee continues to fall against US dollar

KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) continues to appreciate against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the interbank on Wednesday, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan data, the greenback further gained Rs0.77 against the Pakistani rupee to close at Rs283.42.

Moreover, in the open market, the USD was trading over Rs284.

Meanwhile, bulls asserted their dominance in the market today after Election Commission Pakistan provided an election date to the Supreme Court.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained 314.13, or 0.6 per cent, on Thursday from the previous close of 52,342.63 points.

The ECP’s lawyer today informed the Supreme Court’s three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa that polls will take place in on February 11.

