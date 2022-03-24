Rupee continues to fall against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to fall against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market for the eighth straight session on Thursday.

According to forex dealers, the domestic currency dropped to another record low of Rs181.74 after depreciating one paisa against the greenback at the start of the session.

In the open market, the US dollar is trading at Rs182.30 against the rupee.

On Tuesday, the domestic unit ended at Rs181.73 to the dollar in the interbank market, 0.26 per cent down from an all-time low of Rs181.25 on Monday.

Experts say political chaos in the country and uncertainty surrounding the seventh review of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme are keeping the rupee under pressure.

