Rupee continues to gain against US dollar, PSX gains too

The Pakistani rupee on Thursday continued to gain against the US Dollar, while the Pakistan Stock Exchange also witnessed a bullish trend, ARY News reported.

PKR gained by Rs2.32 against the US dollar on Thursday and traded at Rs221.62. While in the open market the greenback is trading at Rs222-224, Forex dealers told.

The Pakistani rupee on Wednesday continued to gain against the USD, gaining by Rs1.70 and trading at Rs223.94 in the interbank market.

While in the open market the PKR is being sold at Rs225 to Rs227.

Additionally, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also gained 241 points and traded at 41,852 points on Thursday.

However, on Wednesday, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 205 points and traded at 41,555 points.

