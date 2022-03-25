Rupee continues to weaken against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to fall against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market for the night straight session, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the value of the greenback surged by 4 paisa and currently trading at Rs181.77 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high.

In the open market, the US dollar is trading at Rs182.30 against the rupee.

On Thursday, the domestic unit ended at Rs181.73 to the dollar in the interbank market.

Also Read: Imran Khan says timely actions bring down current account deficit

Experts say political chaos in the country and uncertainty surrounding the seventh review of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme are keeping the rupee under pressure.

Comments