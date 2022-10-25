Rupee continues upward momentum against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against the US dollar as the local unit gained 91 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback lost 91 paisas against the local currency in the interbank market and currently trading at Rs220.

The dollar is being sold between Rs226 to 229 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs220.41, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

Comments