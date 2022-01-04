Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar has lost more ground against the rupee in the interbank on Tuesday after the former shed 36 paisas in the early hours of the day, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the greenback traded at Rs176.16 after shedding Rs0.36 against the rupee. In the open market, the forex dealers said that the dollar is being sold at Rs177.30.

The declining trend of the dollar continued before the New Year after the government introduced the Finance amendment bill, popularly known as mini-budget, in the National Assembly, paving way for withdrawing exemptions given to various import-related products.

Turning to exports, MOC would like to share that during Dec 2021, 🇵🇰 Pakistan’s exports increased by, 🔼 16.7% to USD 2.761 billion as compared to USD 2.366 in Dec 2020. The Export Target for the month was USD 2.8 billion. 2/4 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) January 2, 2022



The State Bank has also taken various measures to stabilise the exchange rate and the FIA is continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand, but the dollar continues to rise.

