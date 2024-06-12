Rupee declines against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) depreciated against the US dollar, falling 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

The local unit closed at 278.61, a decline of Re0.11 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee had closed at 278.50.

Gold moves up

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate, all Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) said.

In the local market, gold price per tola hiked by Rs600 to stand at Rs241,900.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,390 after it registered an increase of Rs514.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola.