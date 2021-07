Rupee edges up against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee recouped some losses against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit closed at Rs159.13 against the US dollar, registering depreciation of 38 paisas over the previous close of Rs159.51.

The Pakistani rupee touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.

The local unit rose by 6.2 per cent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.