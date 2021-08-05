Rupee edges up against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee recouped some losses against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit closed at Rs163.23 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 24 paisas over the previous close of Rs163.47.

The US dollar touched a 10-month high and was traded at Rs164 on Tuesday. The last time the greenback crossed the 164 mark was in October 2020.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.