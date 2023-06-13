34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Advertisement -

Rupee free fall continues against US dollar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s free fall continued against the US dollar as the local unit remained under pressure in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

The rupee closed at 287.97 against the dollar after losing 0.12%, up from yesterday’s close of Rs287.63

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs298 in the open market.

The surge dollar rate was witnessed following a deadlock over the IMF deal and ongoing political unrest in the country.

Earlier, Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar had said that Pakistan has tried its best to fulfill all necessary conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to a private news channel, the finance minister had said that international lender should not object to presenting a people-friendly budget.

Read More: Ishaq Dar unveils federal budget for FY 2023-24 with total outlay of 14.5tr

In response to a question, Ishaq Dar said that government had made all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to people.

The finance minister said that last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had formulated weak policies, due to which, the masses were facing immense difficulties in their routine life matters. “Pakistan had to face financial crunch due to PTI’s policies,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.