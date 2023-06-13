Rupee free fall continues against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s free fall continued against the US dollar as the local unit remained under pressure in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

The rupee closed at 287.97 against the dollar after losing 0.12%, up from yesterday’s close of Rs287.63

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs298 in the open market.

The surge dollar rate was witnessed following a deadlock over the IMF deal and ongoing political unrest in the country.

Earlier, Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar had said that Pakistan has tried its best to fulfill all necessary conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to a private news channel, the finance minister had said that international lender should not object to presenting a people-friendly budget.

In response to a question, Ishaq Dar said that government had made all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to people.

The finance minister said that last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had formulated weak policies, due to which, the masses were facing immense difficulties in their routine life matters. “Pakistan had to face financial crunch due to PTI’s policies,” he added.