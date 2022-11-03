Rupee free fall continues against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank market for the second consecutive day, ARY News reported,

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback gained Rs0.52 against the rupee in the intraday trade on Thursday. The local currency is currently trading at Rs22.95 against US dollar.

The forex dealers stated that the banks were selling the US dollar at Rs222.15, while the greenback was being traded between Rs226 to Rs228 in the open market.

The local unit had finished Rs221.43 against the US dollar yesterday.

