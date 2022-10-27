Rupee free fall continues against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended its winning streak against the US dollar on Wednesday as the local currency lost Re0.88 during intraday trade, ARY News reported.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistani rupee lost 82 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market to close at Rs221.50.

The dollar is being sold between Rs222 to 225 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local currency gained Rs1.1 during last three sessions against US dollar in the interbank market.

