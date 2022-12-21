Rupee free fall continues against USD in interbank

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar continued its upward trajectory against the Pakistan rupee in the interbank market on the third consecutive day.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency plunged by Re0.28 and closed at 225.40 against the greenback in the interbank market.

The dollar is being sold between Rs232 to 235 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani rupee is under pressure for a couple of weeks as Pakistan and IMF are holding talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before the talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program

