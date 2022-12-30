Rupee freefall continues as US dollar hits Rs226

KARACHI: The rupee’s losses continued on Friday as the local currency closed at Rs226.43 against the dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the SBP, the greenback surged by Rs0.2 against the local currency in the interbank market to close at Rs226.43 on the last working day of the outgoing 2022 year.

The dollar is being sold between Rs231 to 235 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

The local unit depreciated by Rs49 in the outgoing year, according to forex dealers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani rupee is under pressure for a couple of weeks as Islamabad and IMF are holding talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before the talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program

