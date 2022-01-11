Rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar shed 24 paisas in the interbank against Rupee at the beginning of the day on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the dollar traded at Rs176.44 in the interbank, Rs0.24 less than it ended the day on Monday in the interbank.

The forex dealers shared that the dollar is being traded at Rs178.50 in the open market.

The Pakistani rupee ended weaker by one paisa against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit finished at Rs176.68 against the greenback, showing depreciation of one paisa over the previous close of Rs176.67.



The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

Read More: Deadline for exchange of old design banknotes extended

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

Comments

comments