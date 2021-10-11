Rupee loses more ground against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated Rs0.21 against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs170.74 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 21 paisas over the previous close of Rs170.53.

The US dollar has appreciated Rs18 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market over the past five months as it stood at Rs152.28 as of May 7, 2021.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced regulatory measures to enhance transparency in the foreign currency transactions by exchange companies and to curb undesirable outflow of cash foreign currency.

According to guidelines shared by the SBP, persons travelling to Afghanistan will be allowed to carry only US$1,000 per person per visit with a maximum annual limit of US$6,000.

Exchange companies will be required to conduct biometric verification for all foreign currency sale transactions equivalent to US$500 and above and outward remittances and it would be applicable with effect from October 22.

