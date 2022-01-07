Rupee recoups losses against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee recouped some losses against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic unit closed at Rs176.67 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 24 paisas over the previous close of Rs176.91.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said Pakistan’s stock market claimed the highest profit of the previous 10 years in 2021.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Shaukat Tarin shared a graph from Securities and Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) showing year on year growth of profits in the stock market after taxes.

