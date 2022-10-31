Rupee recovers against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee on Monday gained 21 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the dollar lost 26 paisas to the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market and is currently being traded at Rs222.21.

The dollar is being sold between Rs225 to 228 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

On Friday, the Pakistani rupee lost its value against the US dollar by another rupee in interbank trade for the thrid session in a row, continuing its losing run amid political uncertainty.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate on Friday was Rs222.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 223.

