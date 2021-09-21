Rupee recovers against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee recouped some losses against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee finished at Rs168.52 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 20 paisas over the previous close of Rs168.72.

The rupee appreciated Rs1.52 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Sept 16, Thursday, a day after touching an all-time low of Rs169.12. The rupee recovered some losses after the intervention of the central bank.

The value of the US dollar has soared by Rs16.67 during the last four months.

The local unit rose by 6.2 percent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.