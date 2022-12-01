Rupee recovers against USD in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday appreciated against the United States (USD) dollar in the interbank currency market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency gained Rs0.26 against the greenback to trade at Rs223.69.

The dollar is being sold between Rs228 to 231 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and IMF are holding talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before the talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

The funder has asked the Finance Ministry to submit a report of the increase in expenses due to floods in Pakistan for the release of the loan tranche.

Comments