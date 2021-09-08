Rupee recovers against US dollar

KARACHI: After days of losing streak, the Pakistani rupee extended an upward trend against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The local currency finished at Rs167.25 against the greenback, appreciating 38 paisas over the previous close of Rs167.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the US dollar jumped to an 11-month high against the rupee as it saw an increase of 0.40 paisas in the interbank and was traded at Rs167.25

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April 2021.

The local unit rose by 6.2 percent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.