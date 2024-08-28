Rupee sheds more value against US dollar

Pakistani rupee depreciated by 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market and closed at Rs 278.45, according to SBP report.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of USD in the open market stood at Rs 278.6 and Rs 280.1 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 15 paisa to close at Rs 310.72 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas an increase of 86 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs368.45 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 367.59.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.81 and Rs74.20 respectively.