Rupee’s slide continues against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 40 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs167.63 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 40 paisas over the previous close of Rs167.23.

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April 2021.

The local unit rose by 6.2 percent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.