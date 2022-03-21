Rupee slide continues, dollar hits new high in interbank

KARACHI: Making a new low on another day, the Pakistani rupee on Monday sank to a lifetime low of 181.15 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market during early trading.

According to forex dealers, the value of the greenback surged by 61 paisa and currently trading at Rs180.70 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high.

The forex dealers have further shared that the greenback is being sold at Rs182.10 in the open market.

Oil prices

In international market, Oil prices jumped $3 on Monday, with Brent above $110 a barrel, as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo, while a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities caused jitters.

Read More: OIL JUMPS AS EU MULLS RUSSIAN BAN

Brent crude Brent Oil futures climbed $3.44, or 3.2%, to $111.37 a barrel by 0443 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.54, or 3.4%, to $108.24, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.

Comments