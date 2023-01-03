Rupee slips further against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The rupee’s losses continued on Tuesday as the local currency plunged by Rs0.51 against the dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback surged by Rs0.51 against the local currency in the interbank market to close at Rs226.94 on the first working day of 2023.

The dollar is being sold between Rs231 to 235 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

Read: INFLATION HITS 24.5PC IN DECEMBER

The local unit had depreciated by Rs49 in the outgoing year, according to forex dealers.

Comments