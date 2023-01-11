Rupee slips further against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s downward trend continued in the interbank market as the local currency lost Re0.05 against the US dollar, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

The local currency closed at Rs227.93 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This equates to an appreciation of 0.02 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs227.88.

The dollar is being sold between Rs235 to 240 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

The local unit had depreciated by Rs49 in the outgoing year, according to forex dealers.

On the other hand, the domestic price of one-tola and 10-gram gold witnessed a steep decline in Pakistan.

According to details, the domestic price of one-tola and 10-gram gold declined by Rs900 and Rs771, respectively.

