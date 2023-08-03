Rupee strengthens against USD in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended its third-session losing streak against the greenback on Thursday, according to SBP.

The central bank said that the local unit gained Rs2.18 against Pakistani rupee to close at Rs287.20.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee is being sold at Rs291, forex dealers said.

The rupee closed at 289.38 per dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, down from 287.54 a day earlier.