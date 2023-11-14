Rupee suffers 16th straight loss against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Tuesday continued losing its value against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The greenback closed at Rs287.87 after gaining 32 paise over last session’s Rs287.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report.

The local currency has weakened by four per cent against the dollar since the start of the declining trend in mid-October.

The US currency price increased by Rs3.00 in the open market on the week ended yesterday and closed at Rs288 from 285 rupees.

Other foreign currencies also moved upward as Pakistani rupee on downward trajectory. The euro increased by five rupees in the week to reach Rs302 at the weekend.

The Pound gained 10 rupees in week to reach 356.50 rupees in open market, while Euro gained five rupees and trading at 307 rupees.

Saudi riyal price enhanced by Rs 1.20 and trading at 76.70 rupees from Rs 75.50, while Emirates dirham rate increased 30 paisa to settle at 80.50 rupees.