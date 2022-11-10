Rupee’s upward slide against US dollar continues

KARACHI: The rupee’s upward trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market continued on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee gained Rs0.33 in the intraday trade and currently trading at Rs221.30 against the greenback in the interbank market.

In the open market, the US dollar is being sold between Rs 225 to 228, said forex dealers.

The Pakistani rupee closed at 221.65 the other day.

