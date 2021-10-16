Rupee slumps 0.65 paise against dollar on weekly basis

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar continued its surge against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market during the outgoing week, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a weekly report, the rupee appreciated 65 paisas to end at 170.53 against the greenback, when compared with last week’s closing of 170.18 in the inter-bank market.

In the open market, the rupee gained 80 paisas to finish at Rs171.80 against last week’s closing of 171 against the dollar.

The Euro, British Pound and Emarati Dirham also shed their value by Rs0.50, Rs2 and Rs0.40 against rupee to close at Rs199, Rs236 and Rs48.30 respectively.

The Saudi Riyal also lost its value by Rs0.30 during the last week and was traded at Rs45.70 during the last closing day.

