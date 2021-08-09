Rupee weakens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 45 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at Rs163.90 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 45 paisas over the previous close of Rs163.45.

The US dollar touched a 10-month high and was traded at Rs164 last week. The last time the greenback crossed the 164 mark was in October 2020.

The rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.