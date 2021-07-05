Rupee weakens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 31 paisas against the United States (US) dollar on the first day of week’s trading in the interbank currency market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs158.18 against the greenback today, registering depreciation of 31 paisas over the previous clsoe of Rs157.87.

The Pakistani rupee touched an all-time low of 168.43 last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April. The local unit rose by 6.2 per cent or Rs10.51 in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.