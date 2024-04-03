Rupee weakens further vs dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a downward trend as local unit decreased by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.91, SBP said.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278 and Rs281.75 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the Euro increased by 92 paisa to close at Rs299.34 against the last-day closing of Rs298.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of 48 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs349.24 compared to the last closing of Rs348.76.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.67 and Rs 74.09 respectively.