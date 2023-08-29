Rupee’s free fall continues as it hits new low against USD

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee remained under pressure and slid further against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, SBP said.

According to the central bank, the local unit further lost Rs1.05 against the greenback in the interbank market to close at all-time high of 303.05.

The rupee had fallen by 0.33pc yesterday to the dollar in the interbank market, with trade closing at Rs302, according to the State Bank of Pakistan data.

In the open market, the USD was being traded at Rs320, the forex dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under pressure on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost over 720 points.

The KSE-100 index was closed at 46,770 points, dropping by over 700 points from yesterday’s close of 47,478.61.

According to economic experts, the fall in the KSE was due to a lack of clarity on politics and the economy.