Rupert Everett Clarifies Emily in Paris Exit

Rupert Everett, known for his role as Giorgio Barbieri in Emily in Paris, recently addressed claims about being “fired” from the popular Netflix series. The 66-year-old actor, who appeared in the season 4 episode “All Roads Lead to Rome,” initially suggested in a Vanity Fair interview that he was let go from the show.

However, a source close to the production clarified to Vanity Fair that Everett was hired as a guest star, and his character’s arc naturally concluded, as reported by PEOPLE magazine.

Everett, a two-time Golden Globe nominee, shared his disappointment, stating, “For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it.” Despite the setback, his brief stint left an impression, particularly on co-star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays PR executive Sylvie Grateau. Leroy-Beaulieu told PEOPLE in September that filming with Everett in Rome was a highlight, describing his personality as “crazy” and their scene together as “so much fun.”

In season 4, episode 10, Sylvie reconnects with Giorgio, an interior designer and old friend, to secure an office in Rome. The Italian setting reflects the show’s expansion beyond Paris, a creative choice by creator Darren Star to take the cast to “unexpected places,” as he shared with Netflix’s Tudum.

Emily in Paris Season 5 Renewal and Cast Changes

The news of Everett’s departure coincides with Emily in Paris being greenlit for a fifth season. Lead actress Lily Collins, who stars as Emily Cooper, announced the renewal on Good Morning America in September 2024. In an Instagram post, Collins teased, “There’s no place like Rome,” hinting at the continued influence of the Italian backdrop. Star confirmed to Tudum that Emily will maintain a presence in both Rome and Paris in the upcoming season.

Adding to the cast shakeup, actress Camille Razat, who portrayed champagne heiress Camille, announced her exit from the series in April 2024 via Instagram. Razat expressed gratitude to Star, Netflix, and Paramount, noting, “It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories.” She left open the possibility of Camille’s return, stating the character “will always be a part of Emily in Paris world.”

What’s Next for Emily in Paris?

With season 5 on the horizon, fans are eager to see how Emily’s adventures unfold in Rome and Paris. While Rupert Everett and Camille Razat won’t be returning, the show’s vibrant storytelling and dynamic settings promise more surprises.

