Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp taps Symbolic.ai to streamline financial news

Newsrooms have tested AI for years, primarily as experiments. Symbolic.ai, a lesser-known startup, seeks to change that after securing a significant deal with News Corp, the media empire owned by Rupert Murdoch.

News Corp, which holds major assets including The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and MarketWatch, is scheduled to start using Symbolic’s AI platform for its financial news arm, Dow Jones Newswires.

Founded by former eBay CEO Devin Wenig and Ars Technica co-founder Jon Stokes, Symbolic.ai claims its platform can support high-quality journalism and content creation. The company states its tool has achieved productivity gains of up to 90% in complex research tasks.

The platform aims to streamline editorial workflows, enhancing tasks such as newsletter creation, audio transcription, fact-checking, headline optimization, and SEO.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has already demonstrated a readiness to integrate AI into its media business. In 2024, the company entered a multi-year partnership with OpenAI, licensing its content to the AI firm. Last November, the media giant signaled that it was considering branching out and licensing its material to other AI companies as well.