Saturday, May 3, 2025
Ruptured Karachi pipeline repaired, water supply to begin tomorrow

KARACHI: Repair work of the seven feet diameter water pipeline ruptured at the Karachi University on Tuesday, has been completed, officials said on Saturday.

The water corporation’s site in-charge has confirmed completion of the repair work of the city’s affected main supply line adding that the water supply from the line will begin tomorrow noon at 12:00.

The official said that the RCC pipeline of year 1971 has been in a dilapidated condition.

The dilapidated distribution network of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation on Tuesday played havoc with the Karachi University premises as the vast area was flooded with water leaking from the 84-inch main that also entered the houses of teachers and other employees.

The leakage in main supply line added to water woes of residents in several parts of the city amid ensuing repair work.

A spokesman earlier said that the repair work was expected to be completed in 96 hours and water supply to different parts of the city would be partially suspended.

