Russell Crowe declares he's not getting married again

Actor and film director Russell Crowe has announced that he has no plans to marry again.

In a recent interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes, the Gladiator star discussed his current relationship with Britney Theriot, clarifying rumours about their engagement.

While addressing journalist Karl Stefanovic, Crowe stated, “All these reports keep coming out saying that Britney and I are engaged and I’m going to get married again. No, we are very, very good friends and we have a wonderful relationship. My life is so joyous and happy at the moment, why ruin that with a wedding?”.

Crowe, who was previously married to Danielle Spencer for nine years, explained his reluctance to remarry, saying, “Why would I go through… I’ve been married once. I know how it can go and where it can go. So I don’t need to go to that place”.

When Stefanovic playfully questioned his romantic side, Crowe responded, “Do you know how romantic it is to be boyfriend and girlfriend? Wherever you are in the world, you know?” He emphasised the importance of mutual respect and shared happiness in their relationship, noting, “We’re very happy, man. It’s a very positive life”.

Reiterating his stance, Crowe concluded, “But no, I’m not going to get married again. Doing it once is cool, great, you know. But I don’t want to do it again”.