Oscar winning actor joins Henry Cavill in Highlander revival

Oscar-winning actor, Russell Crowe has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Highlander reboot, taking on a legendary role alongside Henry Cavill in the revival of the cult classic.

The Oscar-winning actor, best known for his performance in Gladiator (2000), is set to play Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, the immortal mentor character first made famous in the original 1986 film.

Russell Crowe confirmed the news himself on Twitter, sharing Variety’s casting announcement and writing, “It has been a few centuries… I shall be returning to the highlands with a sword.”

He ended the post with hashtags referencing Scottish clans and the franchise’s iconic line, “There can only be one.”



This new Highlander film stars Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod, the lead immortal warrior at the centre of the centuries-old battle.

Cavill’s character will be guided by Crowe’s Ramírez, who introduces him to the world of immortality and plays a vital role in his journey.

Though the mentor, Russell Crowe doesn’t appear on screen for long, the character is essential to the story especially when his death at the hands of the villainous Kurgan propels MacLeod’s quest for revenge.

Russell Crowe’s casting is already generating excitement, with many fans praising the choice. Crowe’s background in epic roles, from Master and Commander to 3:10 to Yuma, makes him a perfect fit for the Highlander universe.

This marks the first time Russell Crowe and Henry Cavill will share the screen since Man of Steel (2013), where Crowe played Jor-El, Superman’s father. Now, the duo will once again portray a mentor-student dynamic, but this time in a world of swords, clans, and immortality.

Production for Highlander was initially expected to begin in January 2025 but faced delays due to overlapping projects. The film is now aiming for a release in late 2026 or 2027. Until then, fans can look forward to what promises to be a dramatic and action-filled reboot, led by the commanding presence of Russell Crowe and Henry Cavill.