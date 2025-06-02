Russia accepts Taliban’s nominated ambassador to Moscow

KABUL: Russia has officially accepted the Taliban’s nomination of an ambassador to Moscow, the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement, as economic and political ties grow between the two sanctions-hit nations.

Russia in April suspended its ban on the Taliban in a move that paved the way for Moscow to normalise ties with the leadership of Afghanistan.

No country has formally recognised the Taliban’s government, which took over the country in 2021 as U.S.-led forces withdrew.

“We hope this new phase will allow both countries to expand cooperation in various fields,” said Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, in a statement.

China in 2023 became the first country to accept a diplomat at ambassador level from the Taliban and several countries have since followed, including Pakistan which announced it would upgrade the position this week.

Diplomats say formally presenting ambassadorial credentials to a foreign head of state signals a step towards recognition.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s interim government announced to upgrade the status of its Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad to Ambassador.

During recent days, diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have taken a significant step forward, with Islamabad elevating its Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul to the rank of Ambassador.

In a reciprocal move, the Taliban government has also appointed its representative in Islamabad as an ambassador.

According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, this enhancement in diplomatic representation will pave the way for increased cooperation in various domains between the two nations.