Russia arrests concert hall gunmen as death toll rises to 115

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said it had arrested 11 people — including four gunmen — over the attack on a Moscow concert hall.

At least 115 people were killed in Friday’s attack on a Moscow concert hall by armed gunmen, Russian authorities said Saturday, warning the death toll was likely to continue rising.

“The emergency services have found more bodies while removing the rubble. The death toll now stands at 115 people,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Camouflaged assailants opened fire at the packed Crocus City Hall in Moscow’s northern suburb of Krasnogorsk on Friday evening ahead of a concert by Soviet-era rock band Piknik in the deadliest attack in Russia for at least a decade.

Russia’s FSB security service said some of the perpetrators had fled towards the Russia-Ukraine border, adding that the assailants had “appropriate contacts” in the country, according to a statement cited by state-run news agencies.

The Kremlin said the head of the FSB security service had informed President Vladimir Putin about the arrests, while authorities warned the number of fatalities was set to keep rising, with more than 100 still hospitalised.

“FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov reported to the president on the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall,” it said.

Putin himself has not made any public remarks or been seen in public in the more than 12 hours since the attack.

The Kremlin said he was being kept constantly informed and a government official said he had wished a speedy recovery to the victims.

It said people died both from gunshot wounds and from smoke inhalation after a fire engulfed the 6,000-seater venue.

“The terrorists used a flammable liquid to set fire to the concert hall’s premises, where spectators were located, including wounded,” the Investigative Committee said.

A fire had quickly spread through the venue on Friday after reports of the mass shooting, with screaming concert-goers rushing to emergency exits.

Some filmed the gunmen from the upper floors as they appeared to methodically walk through the stalls shooting people, footage shared on social media showed.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Friday, said its fighters attacked “a large gathering” on Moscow’s outskirts and “retreated to their bases safely”.

Russian authorities have called it a “terrorist attack”, but have not commented on Islamic State’s claim.

Some 107 people were still in hospital on Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry.

Russian Telegram channels, including Baza which is close to the security services, and a lawmaker said some of the suspects were from the central Asian nation of Tajikistan.

In a statement, Tajikistan’s foreign affairs ministry said it had not received any information from Moscow about the involvement of its citizens.

In Moscow, residents formed long queues in the Saturday morning rain to donate blood, according to videos posted by state media outlets.

Earlier in March, the FSB said it had killed Islamic State militants who were planning an attack on a Moscow synagogue.

Over recent weeks the agency has announced on an almost daily basis the arrest of several pro-Ukrainian saboteurs it said were plotting attacks on Russian military infrastructure.