Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 614 drones, missiles: Kyiv

KYIV: Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Thursday, Moscow’s largest attack in weeks after US-led efforts to halt the Kremlin’s invasion.

The air force said Russian forces had launched 574 drones and 40 missiles in an attack that left at least one dead and wounded multiple others, officials said as diplomatic efforts to end the three-year war grind on. Air defence units downed 546 of the drones and 31 missiles.

Moscow and Kyiv have kept up their aerial attacks on each other as world leaders including US President Donald Trump push for a ceasefire.

“One person was killed and two were wounded as a result of the combined UAV and cruise missile strike in Lviv,” said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration.

“Dozens of residential buildings were damaged,” he added in a Telegram post.

Russian fire also wounded 12 people in the city of Mukachevo, near the border with Hungary and Slovakia, the city council said.

“Five patients are being treated in the hospital, and one more was transferred to the regional hospital,” the council wrote on Facebook.

In Lutsk, Mayor Igor Polishchuk reported “an enemy attack that was conducted by UAVs and missiles”.

“As of this moment there are no injuries or fatalities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said it destroyed “49 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles” across multiple regions.

The ministry did not detail any casualties or damage.

The latest cross-border fire follows Trump’s flurry of diplomacy this month aimed at ending the war.

The US president met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, before bringing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders to Washington for separate talks.