WASHINGTON D.C.: Diplomatic and security sources have disclosed that Russia is closely monitoring the upcoming US presidential elections before finalizing its strategy regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This revelation came during a recent reception hosted at Russian Residence in D.C by Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov to celebrate the success of the Russia-Africa summit.

During the reception, attended by numerous African diplomats and media representatives, insiders within diplomatic circles hinted at significant changes on the horizon. A prominent guest, who chose to remain anonymous, stated, “Russia is waiting for the forthcoming US Presidential elections to decide the fate of this war.” When asked whether this indicated a preference for President Trump’s return, the source replied, “I don’t want to be hypothetical, but Russia is hesitant to engage with the Biden administration, which they see as fueling the fire.”

This sentiment was echoed by another guest, who expressed the belief that President Trump would have pursued a different approach to the conflict in Ukraine. “President Trump always talked about peace and security while the current President likes to play with fire,” the guest remarked.

While similar views were shared by other diplomats at the reception, there was uncertainty about the possibility of President Trump’s return to the White House. Additionally, concerns were voiced regarding President Biden’s mental health.

Efforts to secure an “On the Record” conversation with Ambassador Anatoly Antonov were unsuccessful. However, the ambassador did deliver an “On the Record” statement, emphasizing the success of the Russia-Africa Summit and Russia’s commitment to bolstering ties with African nations.

“I am glad to welcome you at this reception envisioned as a follow-up to the Russia-Africa summit that was successfully held in Saint Petersburg in late July”, The Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov remarked.

He claimed the Russia’s opponents spent quite a bit of effort trying to disrupt the meeting of Russian and African leaders. So many lies were spread about Russia! So many political demarches and economic threats were made against African nations. “However, together, we succeeded”, he said.

“Just listen to the figures. Forty-eight official delegations and representatives of five regional ministerial organizations came to Saint Petersburg. Twenty-seven states were represented at the level of first and second persons. We signed five strategic documents, more than one hundred sixty agreements, memorandums and actions plans. Russia declared its intention to provide around two hundred fifty thousand tons of grain for free to the countries most in need”, Ambassador noted.

Ambassador told the audience that President of Russia Vladimir Putin emphasized the respect and support for the sovereignty of African nations. In fact, Russia is lending a hand to our partners in their struggle against the cunning neo-colonial policy of the developed states.

We have the successful joint experience of fighting colonialism during the times of the USSR. You can find concrete examples of Soviet assistance on the stands put on display here, he recalled.

“I want to recite the words of Kwame Nkrumah, First President of Ghana: “A State in a grip of neo-colonialism is not master of its own destiny. It is this factor which makes neo-colonialism such a serious threat to world peace”.

The Russian Ambassador vowed to establish mutually beneficial cooperation in education, culture and mass media. “This evening is just not enough to list all the projects. I cannot help but agree with the words of the President of the Comoros and current Chairman of the African Union: “If Russia wins, Africa wins with it”.

The Russia-Africa Summit, held in July 2023, aimed to strengthen cooperation between Russia and African nations across various sectors, including economics, energy, security, education, and culture. Russia’s growing interest in Africa reflects the continent’s increasing significance in the global arena, driven by its abundant resources and growing economies.

Economic collaboration was a central theme of the summit, with Russia seeking partnerships in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology sectors. Energy cooperation was particularly prominent, with agreements signed for exploration, production, and infrastructure development, potentially benefiting both Russia and African nations.

Security discussions highlighted the importance of joint efforts in countering terrorism and extremism. Intelligence sharing, training, and peacekeeping missions were among the potential areas of cooperation.

Cultural and educational exchanges were also emphasized, with scholarship programs announced to promote African students’ enrollment in Russian universities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of Africa as a partner in addressing global challenges, including climate change and public health crises, signaling potential joint initiatives to tackle pressing global issues.

The Russia-Africa Summit marked a significant diplomatic milestone, shaping the future of Russia’s engagement with the African continent and its impact on the world stage.