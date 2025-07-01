web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Russia blocks 15 European media outlets in retaliation

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In response to the European Union’s (EU) recent sanctions on Russian media, Moscowa has restricted access to the online platforms of 15 European media organisations.

“Brussels and other EU capitals have been repeatedly warned that their bans and ungrounded sanctions against the Russian mass media, as well as other formats of politically motivated repressions will not remain unanswered by the Russian side,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

The move escalates tensions in the ongoing information conflict between Russia and Western nations.

Russia described the action as a direct countermeasure to the EU’s 16th sanctions package, enacted in February, which targeted eight Russian media entities.

Russia claimed the blocked European outlets have been ‘consistently disseminating’ misleading information.

The ministry had previously cautioned EU capitals that restrictions and ‘politically driven’ measures against Russian media would prompt reciprocal actions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry; however, did not disclose the names of the affected European media outlets but it indicated that the decision could be reversed if the EU lifts its restrictions on Russian media.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.