Russia blocks Meta’s WhatsApp nationwide

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that the messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, has been fully blocked in Russia due to noncompliance with local law. Authorities have advised Russians to use MAX, a state-sponsored “national messenger,” in its place.

“Due to Meta’s unwillingness to comply with Russian law, such a decision was indeed made and implemented,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He characterized MAX as an accessible, developing national alternative that is readily available to citizens. While critics claim MAX is a surveillance tool, Russian authorities have dismissed these allegations as untrue.

The ban is the culmination of six months of mounting pressure on the American corporation. It is part of a broader effort by the Russian government to establish a “sovereign” communications infrastructure, where foreign-owned internet companies must either submit to local regulations or be removed from the market.

WhatsApp, which had previously expressed displeasure over attempts to restrict its service, responded to the ban in a statement: “Today, the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backward step that can only lead to less safety for people in Russia.”

Technical reports indicate that certain domain names linked to WhatsApp have vanished from Russia’s national registry. Consequently, the app’s IP addresses are no longer accessible on Russian devices without the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN). The state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russian authorities continue to block or restrict various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, while actively promoting MAX. Officials maintain that MAX, which integrates several government-related services, is designed solely to simplify and improve the daily lives of citizens.