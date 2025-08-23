Russia says captured two villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said its forces in east Ukraine had taken two villages in the Donetsk region, upping military pressure on the ground as world leaders struggle to broker an end to the conflict.

Russian forces are slowly advancing in the embattled eastern region, grinding closer to Kyiv’s key defensive line in costly metre-for-metre battles.

Moscow’s defence ministry said on Telegram that Russian forces captured the villages of Sredneye and Kleban-Byk.

The taking of Kleban-Byk would mark a further advance towards Kostiantynivka — a key fortified town on the road to Kramatorsk, where a major Ukrainian logistics base is located.

On Friday, Russia said its troops had captured three villages in the Donetsk region it claimed to have annexed in September 2022.

The latest Russian advances come as hopes dim for a summit between Russian and Ukrainian presidents — a solution campaigned for by US President Donald Trump as part of his efforts to end the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday “no meeting” was planned as Trump’s mediation efforts appeared to stall, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to prolong the offensive.

Also Friday, Trump told reporters he would make an “important” decision in two weeks on Ukraine peace efforts, specifying that Moscow could face massive sanctions — or he might “do nothing”.