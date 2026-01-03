Russia condemns US military action in Venezuela as Trump says US 'captured' President Maduro

Moscow: Russia condemned the US military action in Venezuela on Saturday, saying there was no tenable justification for the attack and that “ideological hostility” had prevailed over diplomacy, after US forces had captured Nicolas Maduro.

“This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism,” it added.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores after launching a “large-scale strike” on the South American country.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said he would give a news conference at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The United States military was behind a series of strikes against the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday, US media earlier reported.

US media outlets, including CBS News and Fox News, reported that unnamed Trump administration officials confirmed US forces were involved. CBS said an attack was ordered by President Donald Trump.