Russia defence ministry says destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW: Russian forces destroyed three dozen Ukrainian drones in areas near the border, Moscow’s Ministry of Defence said Sunday.

“Air defence systems on duty destroyed fifteen UAVs over Kursk region, nine UAVs over Lipetsk region, four UAVs each over Voronezh and Bryansk regions and two UAVs each over Oryol and Belgorod regions,” the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram that air defences had “destroyed several Ukrainian UAVs” and “there were no casualties or damage”.

Both sides have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometres, extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says fuel Russia’s military, as well as towns and villages just across the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a major new land offensive on Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region last month in what he said was an operation to create a “buffer zone” and push Ukrainian forces back to protect Russia’s border Belgorod region from shelling.