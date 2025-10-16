Russia hands over declassified JFK assassination files to US Congresswoman

WASHINGTON: Alexander N. Darchiev, Russia’s ambassador to the United States (US), on Tuesday gave Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna copies of the declassified Soviet files on the assassination of the 35th US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the embassy announced.

The Russian ambassador met with Republican Luna and handed her files gathered from the Russian state archives, emissaries said.

A host of files had already been delivered to the US by the USSR (now Russia) officials during Kennedy’s funeral in 1963, according to the Embassy.

“I have received a hard copy of the report on JFK’s assassination from the Ambassador of Russia. A team of experts is en route to my office in the morning to begin translation and full review of documents,” Luna wrote on X.

I have received a hard copy of the report on JFK’s assassination from the Ambassador of Russia. A team of experts is enroute to my office in the morning to begin translation and full review of documents. We will be uploading as soon as we can. Thank you again to everyone… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 14, 2025



Luna mentioned that journalist Jefferson Morley is assisting her in reviewing the 350-page collection. “We will be posting translations, prepared by fluent Russian speakers, of significant material from the document. Additionally, we will provide context about what this document is, how it was created, and how it compares to what is known about Russia’s response to JFK’s assassination,” Morley stated on X.

Luna has actively campaigned for the full disclosure of all information surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. She has publicly doubted the culpability of Lee Harvey Oswald, the individual accused of the murder.

Read More: Venezuela decries ‘coups d’etat orchestrated by the CIA’

The KGB maintained files on Oswald, a former US Marine with communist sympathies, due to his three-year residency in the Soviet Union and his marriage to a Russian woman.

Although the official US investigation concluded with a report that Harley Oswald acted alone in the assassination plot. However, various theories persist regarding JFK’s death, with some theorists indicating that the CIA, Mossad, or other elements of the US government were involved.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump released 2,800 documents concerning the Kennedy assassination. An additional 80,000 pages related to the case were released in March 2025.