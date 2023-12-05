Russia says, neutralised 35 drones over Crimea, Sea of Azov

MOSCOW: Russia said Tuesday it had neutralised 35 Ukrainian drones over the annexed Crimean peninsula and the Sea of Azov.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with aerial drones… was foiled last night,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that “22 Ukrainian drones were destroyed and 13 others were intercepted over the Sea of Azov and Crimea.”

“A new attack attempt by the Kyiv regime” on Tuesday morning saw four Ukrainian drones shot down and two intercepted over the Azov Sea, the ministry said in a separate statement.

Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, hosts the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and is a key supply route for Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine. It is regularly targeted by Ukrainian forces.